Home Food TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 36 pc at Rs 47 crore

TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 36 pc at Rs 47 crore

By  
-
SHARE

Kitchen appliances firm has reported a 36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.15 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 36 pc at Rs 47 crore
TTK Prestige’s product range includes pressure cookers, cookwares, induction stoves, rice cookers, mixer grinders and small domestic appliances

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.65 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 502.55 crore. It was Rs 469.28 crore in the year-ago period.

TTK Prestige’s product range includes pressure cookers, cookwares, induction stoves, rice cookers, mixer grinders and small domestic appliances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR