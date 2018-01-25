TTK Prestige Q3 net profit up 36 pc at Rs 47 crore

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige has reported a 36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.15 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.65 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 502.55 crore. It was Rs 469.28 crore in the year-ago period.

TTK Prestige’s product range includes pressure cookers, cookwares, induction stoves, rice cookers, mixer grinders and small domestic appliances.