Samsung eyes 35 per cent market share in refrigerator segment in 2017

Samsung Electronics is targeting to capture 35 per cent market share in the refrigerator segment during the calendar 2017, a company official said.

“Our present market share in the fridge segment in 30.7 per cent. We want to take it to 35 per cent in this year”, Director – Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, Alok Pathak was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: He said that the company had been experiencing double digit growth in the Indian market for the last two years, adding that it was market leader across all product segments.

Launching a new series of refrigerators which can also run on solar power, he said that these products were being manufactured at its plants in Noida and Chennai.

Asked about the impact of demonetization on Samsung’s sales, he said that there had been no adverse effect due to the note ban.