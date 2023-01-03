Funding Alert: Floral startup Hoovu Fresh raises 10 million

The funding was led by Shark Tank India via Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, and Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart.com

Bengaluru: Hoovu Fresh, a Bengaluru-based floral startup has raised funding of Rs 10 million from Shark Tank India via Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, and Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart.com.

Started by sisters Yeshoda Karuturi and Rhea Karuturi in February 2019, Hoovu Fresh’s mission is to provide fresh flowers every day at affordable prices.

Shark Tank India is an Indian Hindi-language business reality television series that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations on their startups to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in the company.

Recently in December 2022, the brand also raised Rs 6.45 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Sauce.VC and joined by multiple angels such as Sangeet Agrawal (founder of Mokobara), Akshay Dujodwala (CSO at Mangalam Organics), Nikhil Bhandarkar (founder of Panthera Peak Capital), Cafe Coffee Day’s family office and Mylktree Family Office.

Hoovu Fresh has operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Flowers can be ordered via Big Basket, Zepto, Milk Basket, and other grocery apps. Hoovu Fresh also offers agarbattis (incense sticks) made out of recycled temple flowers and other puja products on its website.