D2C Brands expect a growth of 30% compared to last year

Fashion & lifestyle will lead in terms of festive growth followed by Beauty and Personal Care as per Navin Joshua – Founder & Director, GreenHonchos.

Uncertain times are behind us and customers are keenly watching the online space to buy from their favourite retail brands.

As per GreenHonchos, D2C brands are expected to clock higher growth rates compared to last year’s festive season. As per the latest reports, the average shopping budget among consumers would be around INR 15,000 with deep discounting and brand preference being the two leading factors driving conversions.

“This year more orders were placed on e-commerce platforms during the first two days of the current holiday sales than during the sale held the year before. This makes it the best period for all homegrown brands to focus on their strategies to penetrate the D2C space. This OND (October-November-December) season brands are looking forward to a growth of over 30% compared to the last year’s online festival season sale,” said Navin Joshua, founder and director of GreenHonchos, a full-stack D2C enablement company.

“Fashion & lifestyle is leading with growth numbers followed by the Beauty and Personal Care category with Electronic goods yet to pick up the expected pace,” he added.