Amazon India strengthens its infrastructure footprint in Pune ahead of the festive season

Amazon India announced the expansion of its sortation and delivery network in Pune, Maharashtra in preparation for the upcoming festive season.

With this expansion, the e-commerce giant will now have 6 Sort Centers with more than 5 lakh square feet of sortation area, and close to 215 Amazon and partner delivery stations in Maharashtra. This infrastructural expansion will support more than 1.3 lakh sellers in the state to reach a larger customer base, while offering a wider selection of products and faster deliveries this festive season. The newly launched Sort Center is spread across 1.25 lakh square feet facilitating connection of packages to delivery stations of the city, and other parts of Maharashtra enabling fast deliveries across the state.

“Maharashtra has always been an important State for us, and this expansion reiterates our commitment to strengthen the local economy. This infrastructure advancement will support more than 1.3 lakh sellers in the state, and also create hundreds of work opportunities, including flexible earning opportunities, as we continue our long-term investment in infrastructure and technology,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Speciality Fulfilment, Amazon India.

The company further announced the expansion of its delivery network in Pune, with a new delivery station which spans across 15,000 square feet. This station will enable Amazon India to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city of Pune and in and in areas such as Jambhulwadi, Katraj, Askarwadi, Yewalewadi, Bibwewadi among others. Delivery stations are the starting point for Amazon India’s ‘last-mile delivery’ in which ordered products are consolidated from fulfillment centers and sortation centers and delivered to the doorstep of customers in the surrounding area.

With these additional investments in Maharashtra, Amazon will create diverse work opportunities in the state. These opportunities will be in roles ranging from workplace health and safety, station managers, sorters, process associates, and Amazon Flex delivery partners who work collaboratively to help deliver products.