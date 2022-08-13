Nykaa appoints Vishal Gupta as Executive VP for consumer beauty brands

FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, has said it has appointment of Vishal Gupta as Executive Vice President for its consumer beauty brands.

Gupta joins Nykaa after a 25-years stint with Unilever, including leading the beauty and personal care business in Russia before making the switch to Nykaa. He has worked across businesses and brands in India, Indonesia, Southeast Asia and Russia. In his new role with Nykaa, he will lead the beauty retailer’s private label business across cosmetics and skincare.