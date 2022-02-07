Agromatic NutriFoods launches a range of high-protein vegetarian meat under brand ‘Letz Vez’

Agromatic Foods, a food technology company has now forayed into the alternative protein segment with the launch of a new plant-based meat brand ‘Letz Vez’.

The brand aligns with the company’s philosophy of offering high-quality, healthy, authentic food products to consumers that not just nourish their taste buds but also their bodies.

In the initial phase of launch, the company has introduced six products, namely Kebabz, Keemah, Nuggetz, Pattiez, Popz, and Sausez. The entire range is vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, while being rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Unlike conventional meat products, the company claims that Letz Vez plant-based meat is completely free from trans-fats and cholesterol, making it a healthier protein alternative for everyone.

On the launch, Vishal Baid Jain, Managing Director, Agromatic Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “Coming from a vegetarian family, I never tasted meat in my life. Most of my co-founders are also vegetarians, and therefore, when we first heard about plant-based meat, we felt it doesn’t fit into our ideology. However, it struck us that this product segment could actually help non-vegetarians and flexitarians to quit meat. The idea felt revolutionary because through one product, we had the power to not only help people make ethical and healthier food choices, but also protect the environment – all without compromising on taste!”

Letz Vez, will cater to consumers looking for tastier and healthier protein-rich products. Considering that a large chunk of Indian population is vegetarian, Letz Vez products will help consumers to widen their options by offering them a delicious range of innovative products.