Skin Q -providing customized skincare solutions

A home-grown skincare brand Skin Q aims to disrupt the category with its multiple actives-based products and a customer-centric strategy that focuses on being available to the consumers round the clock through select channels. It also encourages its website visitors to engage over a quick assessment of their skin type and what they seek from a product, hand-holding them through a fitting skincare regime.

Skin Q has seen strong month-on-month revenue growth between 25% and 30% in the last two quarters.The brand has also been witnessing a strong customer retention and has a monthly organic customer acquisition rate of 60% through community engagement.

Skin Q is India’s first dermatologist-formulated active skincare brand for Indian skin. Presently the brand is available for purchase through its own website and marketplaces, it will soon be available through its Skin Q Mirror App.