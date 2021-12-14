Inorbit Mall Malad announces the opening of 5 new brands

Inorbit Mall, Malad is encompassing the brands in Mumbaikars to add five new brands. Brands like Social, Spykar, Marigold Lane, Just in Time, and a salon brand Harsha and Rakesh have opened their stores this month.



Adding to the festive cheer and holiday season, the customers can enjoy a wholesome shopping experience with various lifestyle brands under one roof to cater to their needs. Whether it is food, wellness, fashion or grooming, Inorbit Mall Malad has got you covered.



With Christmas round the corner, it’s time for gifting and merry making. Needles to say, Inorbit Mall Malad is all decked up with ornate décor to welcome you this Christmas month.

Inorbit Malls, a group company of the K. Raheja Corp, was initiated with an objective to not just create physical structures but also to influence lifestyles. Inorbit Malls, committed to setting benchmarks in retailing in India, provides an excellent shopping experience for customers.

