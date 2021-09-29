Nirzar Jain Back at Nexus

Nirzar Jain is back at the Nexus family and now appointed as a Chief Leasing Office at the head office in Mumbai. He will be directly reporting to Dalip Sehgal, Chief Executive Officer.



He has completed his senior management programme from IIM-Calcutta and also done Hotel Management & Catering Technology from Institute of Hotel Management. He has 25 years of experience working with companies like Oberoi Mall ltd, Kalpataru Retail Ventures Pvt. Ltd, Inorbit Malls pvt. Ltd, Dodal Group & Foodwork.

His expertise includes : business leadership, strategic planning and implementation, lease planning and negotiations, budgeting and financial control, marketing and public relations, operations management, team management, crisis handling, problem solving – lateral and logical and customer relationship management.