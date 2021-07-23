Dyson expands its retail sales footprint with 12 new stores

British tech firm Dyson has revealed its expansion plans and has mentioned that the company is adding more demo stores and mall demo zones to its retail sales network. This way, the total count of new stores in India for the brand will go up to 12.

As part of its expansion, Dyson has entered two new markets — Hyderabad and Chandigarh, besides strengthening its presence in Bengaluru and Chennai with new demo stores, it said in a statement. After this, South India emerges as a key market for Dyson, the statement further added.

While marking its entry into two cities with new Demo spaces in Hyderabad and Chandigarh, this expansion is an extension of the aggressive retail footprint that Dyson has embarked on in 2021, the company said. There are also plans to open demo spaces in Pune and Ahmedabad in the coming days, it added.

At demo stores and mall demo zones, Dyson displays its range of products like vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair dryers, among others. In addition to the four mall demo zones that were opened earlier this year to complement Dyson’s retail presence in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, there will be new demo stores coming up in Bengaluru and Chennai this week, where it already has a strong presence, it added.