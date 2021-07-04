UP multiplexes, gyms set to reopen

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums at 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday.

PTI quoted a government spokesperson as saying that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relaxations in view of improving Covid situation in the state.

Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7 am on July 5, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to open between 7 am and 9 pm five days a week with strict compliance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, the spokesman said. Gyms in containment zones, however, will remain closed.

However, these will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, the CM said at a Covid review meeting, according to the spokesperson.

Adityanath said the government’s focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood while staying they are ready the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The CM also instructed to set up helpdesks close to public places to ensure the compliance of the coronavirus protocol, the spokesman added.