Milk Magic launches 1st EBO in Bhopal, plans to open more in 2021

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF), a leading dairy product manufacturer in central India, has launched its flagship dairy products brand Milk Magic in Madhya Pradesh by roping in approx. 4,000 channel partners which include super stockists, distributors and retail outlets across the state including major food and groceries retailers such as Reliance Fresh and DMart, e-commerce retailers such as Ondoor, and delivery apps like FoodOndoor.

The brand has also opened its first exclusive retail outlet in Bhopal and will be opening many more such outlets across cities.

Milk Magic offers a wide range of dairy products which adhere to international standards including fresh and frozen varieties of paneer – one of their most popular product offerings – butter – salted & unsalted varieties – pure ghee as well as a wide assortment of cheese, khoya, and Indian sweets like Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai and Kaju Katli.

Over the years the company has enjoyed a strong foothold in the B2B segments of both domestic and export markets. Constantly delivering to the high-quality standards of the export markets and an overwhelming acceptance from the global consumers, JGF saw a huge potential of introducing a wide product basket under its brand Milk Magic in the Indian domestic consumer market.

Kishan Modi, Managing Director, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF), said, “We have been producing hygienic and high-quality dairy products acceptable in the overseas markets for over seven years. We were confident that the Indian consumers will like our products as have global Indian living overseas. Madhya Pradesh is an important market for us and we are confident that our Paneer products will be much appreciated by consumers here as the quality of the product is very superior and unmatched to what is available in the market today.”

The brand is very popular in Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Telangana among others and is also being subsequently launched in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and later in it will entre Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and NorthEastern states as well. The company has robust plans to build its own distribution channel with hubs at each city followed by retailing outlets.

JGF is committed to manufacturing world class food products and continuously upgrades technology to innovate and upgrade facilities as well as standards. Its state-of-the-art dairy products manufacturing facility at Sehore – Madhya Pradesh, one of the best wheat cultivation regions of rural India, presently processes 4 lakh litres of milk per day to produce high-in-demand fresh dairy products on a daily basis.

The manufacturing facilities follow stringent processes to ensure that quality of product is maintained to match global standards. They follow a thorough food safety management system and adhere to all statutory and legal compliances. Quality checks are conducted routinely at the time of receiving raw material, during process of manufacturing and of finished goods before dispatch. The supply chain is constantly upgraded and updated with communication regarding food safety to ensure the last mile of customer connect doesn’t faulter any guidelines.

The company has received all important certifications mandatory for domestic and global markets. Some of these certifications include ‘Food Safety Management System Standard of ISO 22000: 2018’, ‘Quality Management System Standard of ISO 9001: 2008’, Export Inspection Council of Indian Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. Of India, Certificate of Approval of Quality for Export of Milk Products, HALAL Certification and Kosher Certification.

The growing demand for different dairy products in India is expected to provide an opportunity to expand a range of value-added products. The company continues to focus on modern processing techniques, building a modern supply chain, and marketing infrastructure for delivering high quality requirements.