Fossil jewelry launched in India

Fossil, an American lifestyle brand, creatively rooted in authentic vintage and classic design announces the launch of its premium yet affordable jewelry line in India.

The new collections are reflective of Fossil’s iconic spirit, blending clean classical lines and the modern looks combined with the brand’s passion for design.

Talking about the debut of Fossil’s jewelry line in India, Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India said, “Over the years, our customers in India have enjoyed our unique global fashion & lifestyle offerings across categories. At Fossil, we have always laid emphasis on intricate craftsmanship and quality material when it comes to creating accessories. We strive to provide our customers with an individualistic experience together with an authentic and effortless sense of style. Now, with the addition of our jewelry line, we further expand our portfolio to cater to our customers’ growing preferences. ”

Ranging from necklaces and earrings to bracelets and charms, the all-new jewelry collections are perfect accessories for any occasion throughout the week while being affordable. From minimalist pendants to ones that make a statement, the necklaces are designed to be worn all through the day and every day of the week. Making for a wardrobe essential, the earrings come in all styles – from studs to hoops featuring chic simplicity that makes them perfect for any occasion. Furthermore, the bracelet collections include silver, gold & rose gold bracelets with pops of sparkle or stone— taking every day basics to the next level.

The new collections range from Rs 2,295 to Rs 5,295.

This festive season, Fossil’s new jewelry collections offering aesthetic designs at accessible prices are available for purchase at Fossil Retail Stores, Fossil.com and Shoppers Stop.