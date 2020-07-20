EsselWorld Bird Park hosts live session with ‘Kick’ the Green Winged Macaw

EsselWorld Bird Park- India’s first interactive bird park hosted one of the first unique concept of live sessions in India with their exotic celebrity bird ‘KICK’ – the Green Winged Macaw on July 14, 2020 on Celebirdy LIVE. The first live session of the new series was a huge success where hundreds of bird and nature lovers participated and enjoyed this beautiful experience.

The 30 minutes session of virtual tour of the flora and fauna along with a meet and greet with the celebirdy ‘Kick’, was fascinating for the viewers. The session began with an introduction of the Bird Park by one of the Bird Handlers, followed by a walkthrough of the Park, along with spotting some of the free flying birds at the premises. ‘Kick’, the Green Winged Macaw was introduced as the first celebirdy to go live with the bird handlers! They spoke about him, fed him, shared fun facts about him and spoke about his little story behind the tropical jungle. Joining them over the live chat was renowned celebrity vet specialist, Dr. Rina Dev who has been associated with EsselWorld Bird Park since the time of its inception and knows each one of them in and out closely! The live show ended with an interactive question and answer session where bird and nature enthusiasts asked some of the most interesting questions to the bird handlers and Dr. Rina Dev.

“We are overwhelmed to see an incredible response to our very first session of Celebirdy LIVE. We realised that in the given pandemic situation how each and every person confined to 4 walls wants to step out to connect with nature, and hence we thought of this concept of bringing nature closer to them. We will be coming soon with our other set of celebirdies on our Instagram page with more live sessions. At EsselWorld Bird Park we endeavour to bring in some of the most interesting concepts for our patrons to entertain them with the most unique contents,” said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd.

The amusement park kick- started with the concept of EsselWorld LIVE on April 12, 2020 with the objective of entertaining the patrons during the lockdown. Being Mumbai’s most entertaining destinations, EsselWorld collaborated with celebrities and artists from various walks of life who went live from the Park’s Instagram page for an interactive session. There have been more than 12 sessions that were hosted on this platform till date, which went successful overall. Celebirdy LIVE happens to be the 2nd season to the LIVE sessions where EsselWorld offers a unique experience from the digital world.