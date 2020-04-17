How jewellery retailers are using online channels to hold trunk shows in COVID-19 times

The House of Luxury (HOL) has unveiled their new virtual showroom with exclusive virtual trunk shows featuring some of the Middle East’s leading fine jewellery designers; YEPREM, Alessa, Tabbah, Aisha Baker and Terizihan.

Aisha Baker, Designer says, “We are happy to be a part of the project especially in this very challenging time for the industry. This is a true innovation in online shopping experience.”

The first of the two week trunk shows is already live (runs until 25 April) and features two of Dubai’s leading designers, the fairytale-inspired designs of Aisha Baker, the passion-infused creations of Alessa Jewelry. Also this trunk show features the distinctive timepieces of Bvlgari Watches, and the eclectic horlogerie of Franck Muller Watches.

Aisha says “Alessa is a brand that strives to be at the forefront of design and ingenuity and this project mirrors our brand values perfectly. We offer our full support to this initiative and in a time when our industry is forced to reinvent, we believe this is the evolution all can benefit from.”

Luxury brands set to feature in subsequent trunk shows include celebrity favourites like YEPREM, Tabbah and Simone Jewels as well as avantgarde brands such as Avantist, MAYA, Dreamboule, and Terizhan.

Elio D’Anna, Founder, HOL says, “The pandemic and ensuing crises have made times difficult for all, but this investment in virtual experiential e-commerce demonstrates our long-term commitment to the success of our key partner brands. Once the crisis calms, we look forward to continuing our excellent business relationships with the global network of retailers we have built over the last 10 years, these new virtual experiences will simply become an extended offering.”

He adds, “Beyond providing a memorable luxury shopping experience, the virtual trunk shows will include special offers, fixed pricing and delivery within 48 hours of purchase. The highlight of this show will be all sales of Aisha Baker’s ‘All You Need’ earrings (below) will be donated to World Health Organization (WHO); a small way for us and our brand partners to support medical professionals around the world on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.”

This launch will mark HOL’s first foray into virtual programming, following in the footsteps of sister brand, HOFA Gallery, who have had remarkable success with their virtual art exhibitions since the crisis began. Immersive and interactive by design, each virtual trunk show will be a rich landscape weaving together unique brand narratives, product design features and exclusive insights into one-of-a-kind luxury shopping experiences. Developed in ultra-high definition using state-of-the-art technology and with inbuilt VR capabilities, HOL’s virtual trunk shows will engage the senses and avail shoppers a lifelike luxury shopping experience which they can share on large screens via screen casts and projectors.

Leveraging the increased social media consumption and engagement occurring since the onset of the Coronavirus crisis, HOL aims to give luxury consumers a place where they can keep-up with treasured luxury brands while also supporting a noble cause. In their decade-long existence, HOL has become a trusted partner of many established and emerging luxury brands, providing PR, brand development and business development services with huge success and a proven track record in delivering results. D’Anna says, “We have successfully supported our partners in reaching new audiences in emerging luxury markets through our extensive global retail network. The new virtual showroom and trunk shows are part of our effort to become a household name alongside other luxury e-commerce platforms by building on past achievements and deepening our online presence.”

Sequel to the inaugural edition (runs till April 24), new virtual trunk shows will go live April 25 and May 9, 2020. Future shows will be announced via the HOL website and will be listed in a monthly itinerary also published online.