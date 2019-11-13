Tonino Lamborghini launches luxury beverages in India

The distribution in India of Tonino Lamborghini luxury beverages products was announced at a recent event in Mumbai. Heinrich is the official distributor of the products in the country. The Made in Italy-branded product range includes Espresso, hot chocolate, an energy drink and vodka.

Tonino Lamborghini Company was founded in Italy in 1981 by Tonino Lamborghini, heir of the Lamborghini family. He has been inspired his family heritage and his vast experience in mechanical and automotive engineering to develop a lifestyle experience brand with a range of luxury design products, including watches, eyewear, smartphones, perfumes, furniture, clothing, sports accessories, golf and utility carts, five-star boutique hotels, real estate projects, cafés and lounge.

Driven by a challenging spirit and eclecticism that characterise his DNA, in the mid-1990s, Lamborghini was among the first entrepreneurs to launch his own line of Made in Italy beverages.

To this day, his mission is to spread the intrinsic energy of the brand through a line of iconic Italian beverage products, which interpret the spirit of the brand also through an appealing design and a unique packaging style.

All Tonino Lamborghini Beverage products are synonymous with high quality and style. Distributed in over 40 countries, the products are worldwide present in HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafes) and Super HoReCa, in selected clubs, in specialised retail channels and in branded hotels, lounges and cafeterias.

“I am glad to announce today the collaboration with HEINRICH for the distribution of Tonino Lamborghini beverages in this growing country,” said Ferruccio Lamborghini.

“Since ’90, at the beginning of this challenge for my father Tonino in the field of beverages, the mission of our company is to spread worldwide the intrinsic energy of the brand also through a line of iconic Italian beverage products. Made in Italy, exclusive receipt, unique design packaging, and unmistakable flavour, are core values for our Tonino Lamborghini Luxury beverage line. The goal of the brand is to accompany customers from the breakfast to the evenings, representing a true Italian upscale lifestyle. Therefore, I would like to express our special thanks and appreciation for the efforts in representing our Italian brand style here in India through the distribution of our beverage products to M/s Heinrich,” he added.