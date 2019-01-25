Nykaa launches FLOWER Beauty, the award-winning makeup line from Drew Barrymore, in India

Nykaa, India’s largest beauty retailer, has exclusively launched international cult beauty brand, FLOWER Beauty, in India. FLOWER Beauty was developed and created by award winning actress and entrepreneur, Drew Barrymore and her philosophy that woman everywhere deserve the best quality makeup at an affordable price. The makeup line will be launched in mid March’19.

The combination of cruelty-free, luxury-quality formulas, premium packaging, and an affordable price have made FLOWER Beauty one of the fastest growing makeup brands in the US. Having grown up in the makeup artist’s chair, Drew brings her years of experience to FLOWER, with a mission to encourage women to look and feel great in their own skin. The brand’s tag line – Beauty is for Everybody – reflects Drew’s philosophy of inclusivity and positivity.

Speaking of India’s launch, Drew commented: “I’ve always believed that beauty is for everybody, and that women everywhere should have access to great quality products at an affordable price. That has been our mission at FLOWER Beauty since day one, and now to be able to bring our story and products to women around the world is so incredibly exciting.”

Addressing the partnership/ launch, Nihir Parikh, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa.com quotes, “At Nykaa we are always trying to include a range that satisfies audiences across different age group and interests. The brand reflects Drew Barrymore’s passion for cruelty-free products with premium formulas. We are very excited to bring this brand exclusively to India.”

FLOWER Beauty launches in India with a range consisting of award-winning Flower Pots Powder Blush, bestselling Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palettes, Lash Warrior Mascara, and many more. All the products will be exclusively available at Nykaa.com and Nykaa retail stores.