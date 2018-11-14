Amazon to invest US$ 5 bn for 2 new headquarters in NYC, Virginia

Amazon to invest US$ 5 bn for 2 new headquarters in NYC,...

Amazon on Tuesday announced it will invest US$ 5 billion to build two new headquarters in New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

The move will create more than 50,000 jobs across the two new headquarters locations, with more than 25,000 employees each in New York City and Arlington, the company said in a statement.

The new locations will join Seattle as the company’s three headquarters in North America.

“These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come,” said Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon.

“The team did a great job selecting these sites, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities,” he added.

Amazon also announced it has selected Nashville for a new Center of Excellence for its Operations business that will create more than 5,000 jobs.

The new Washington, D.C. metro headquarters in Arlington will be located in National Landing, and the New York City headquarters will be located in the Long Island City neighbourhood in Queens.

As part of Amazon’s new headquarters, New York and Long Island City will benefit from more than 25,000 full-time high-paying jobs and approximately $2.5 billion in investment.

“Today, with Amazon committing to expand its headquarters in Long Island City, New York can proudly say that we have attracted one of the largest, most competitive economic development investments in US history,” said Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.

As part of Amazon’s new headquarters, Virginia and Arlington will benefit from more than 25,000 full-time high-paying jobs and another $2.5 billion in investment.

“This is a big win for Virginia – I’m proud Amazon recognises the tremendous assets the Commonwealth has to offer and plans to deepen its roots here,” said Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia.

With more than 610,000 employees worldwide, including over 250,000 in North America, Amazon ranks No. 1 on American Customer Satisfaction Index and also No. 1 on LinkedIn’s “US Top Companies” list.