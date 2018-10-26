Amazon.in pilots ‘faster than same day’ delivery service of smartphones in Delhi-NCR

Amazon India has announced the pilot of a ‘faster than same day’ delivery service available on an exclusive selection of best-selling smartphones in the Delhi NCR region.

Customers can now get their favourite smartphones delivered within 3 to 5 hours. The service is free for Prime members and customers who are not Prime members can opt for this delivery option with a nominal delivery fee of Rs 150 or sign up for Prime membership at Rs 129 per month, to avail free delivery.

Currently a pilot project, customers in Delhi-NCR can order a smartphone as early as 6 AM and receive it by 11 AM, or place an order as late as 6 PM and receive their order by 9 PM the same-day, all 7 days a week. Customers in eligible locations will see this delivery option prominently on the product detail pages in the form of a banner ‘Get this phone even faster. Delivery within 5 hours.’

Commenting on the launch, Akhil Saxena, VP – Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India said, “Amazon India has a robust fulfilment and transportation network that enables us to innovate constantly, deliver faster and more efficiently. With the launch of this pilot, our customers in Delhi-NCR can order smartphones and receive their order in just a few hours without changing the way they shop. This new service will enable us to better serve our customers and also support our Prime members with free and fast delivery, especially this festive season”

“At Amazon, we always strive to find ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers. We understand that our customers want their smartphones delivered very fast. With this delivery option, customers can get their hands on a host of best sellers in the smartphones category, including Honor 8X that was launched just yesterday, within 5 hours,” added Nishant Sardana, Category Leader – Smartphones, Amazon India.

Amazon.in is currently hosting wave 2 of its Great Indian Festival until October 28, 2018, with deals across smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more.