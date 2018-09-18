Cadini signs on Nargis Fakri for showcasing its power presence in India

Cadini, one of Italy’s premier fashion brand has signed on the uber stylish Nargis Fakhri to be the new face of the Cadini power of presence campaign in India.

The Italian style which permeates throughout Cadini collections, receives continuous appreciation on an international level in 40 countries including England, India, Mexico, Russia, U.S.A., China, etc. The brand has about 15 stores in India Mumbai Pune Hyderabad, Patna Bangalore and Chennai.

Cadini produces finest quality materials in its own factories in Tuscany, Italy. The search for the synthesis between elegance and comfort has led, over the years, to develop suits, jackets, coats, shirts and trousers of great versatility, with handcrafted perfection.

The focus of the brand has been fashion forward youth who not only follow international trends but also believe in power-dressing.

On this association, the actress Nargis Fakhri said, “I am excited as Cadini has always charmed me with their fabrics, design & amp; ensemble men’s collection. I feel men are taking fashion pretty seriously these days. Cadini reflects a power of presence with the great cut, great style and exquisite fabrics that make the Cadini man stand out in a crowd . I am grateful to Cadini that they have chosen me to promote their brand. It’s a wonderful feeling to be the brand ambassador for such a spectacular brand.”

Ramesh Poddar, Managing Director of the company, said “The decision to sign Nargis Fakhri as Cadini’s brand ambassador was arrived at after a lot of internal debate and discussion & is based on a consumer purchase behavior research commissioned by us. The results were not very surprising; women play the most crucial role in grooming men in their life. Women are found to be more creative, innovative and progressive in their outlook which makes them a better judge of fashion. This became a strong reason for us to position our brand from a woman’s perspective. Nargis Fakhri was the obvious name to represent today’s modern woman because she is intelligent, stylish and a fashion icon whose power of presence matches with the brand’s message.”