Snapdeal announces launch of Eid store

Snapdeal has announced the launch of its Eid Store, a one-stop-shop within the Snapdeal platform, for all festive requirements – from dressing up for the occasion, decorating the house, cooking the feast to shopping for gifts for friends and family. The Snapdeal Eid store is aimed at making the shopping experience engaging and convenient.

Snapdeal spokesperson said, “The intent of creating the Eid Store is to enable users to find all their requirements in one place, without having to hunt for them.”

Most options on the Eid Store come with attractive offers, with discounts in the range of 30-70 percent. In addition, HDFC Bank debit and credit card users get 10 percent instant discount.

The online store has sorted gifting options for this special day. Patrons can choose from options like dry fruits and gift boxes available at discount of up to 40 percent, candle holders under Rs 499, wall clocks, photo frames, dinner sets available from a starting price of Rs 299, Rs 199 and Rs 349 respectively. Top-selling mobile phones available at discount of up to 60 percent. Snapdeal is also offering a gift card starting from Rs 500.

Eid is all about good food and feasts. Patrons can buy choppers starting from Rs 210, cookware sets (handi, cook and serve set, non-stick pan) from Rs 399, induction cooktops starting from Rs 1,199 and mixer grinders at a starting price of Rs 999. Dates, spices, oil and ghee are avialable at a discount of up to 60 percent, 30 percent and 38 percent respectively.

To add that fresh look & feel to their space, customers can buy a pair of curtains available at the store with a starting price of Rs 299, table covers starting from Rs 249, or drawing room rugs, carpets, double bedsheets, diffusers and fragrances at a starting price of Rs 299.

Customers can upgrade their festive wardrobe with ethnic clothes from Snapdeal’s Eid store. They can avail up to 70 percent off on men’s kurta and kurta pyjama sets, women anarkali suits, attar, nail paints, women perfumes and on kids clothing. The store also has impressive discounts on men’s watches, lehengas, necklace and sets, wallets, lipsticks, jewellery, handbags, and a lot more

Patrons can avail up to 50 percent off on refrigerators and up to 30 percent off on washing machines. The store also has microwaves and air conditioners starting from Rs 2,399 and Rs 16,990 respectively.