Neeru’s launches 49th store, its first in Phoenix MarketCity, Pune

After receiving an overwhelming response from consumers in Hyderabad and Mumbai, popular ethnic wear brand, Neeru’s has launched its first ever store in Pune.

The store, which was opened at Phoenix MarketCity in Viman Nagar on May 5, 2018, was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

The store boasts a great ethnic wear collection including of trending styles of this season. Every outfit in the store is created focusing on superior quality, eloquent designs, pure fabrics, fresh colors, elegant tailoring and innovative silhouettes.

The launch was hosted by Avnish Kumar, Managing Director, Neeru’s, who has set a new benchmark for ethnic fashion wear across India.

“We are glad to announce Neeru’s launch at Phoenix MarketCity, Viman Nagar, Pune. We have decided to make our entrance with a 2000 sq.ft. store, which will act like a shop-in-shop for our sub brands too. We have a ‘mix-n-match’ and we will also showcase our kids’ range, Little Neeru’s here,” Kumar said.

Neeru’s came into existence in the year 1971, with tailoring and embroidery of and intricate designs. For four decades, Neeru’s has been creating fascinating ethnic wear as exclusive adornments for women.

Today, Neeru’s has 49 exclusive stores in more than 25 Indian cities including their first International store in Dubai.