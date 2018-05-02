New OPTIKA transparent flexi-tubes by Uflex a boon for global cosmetic brands

India’s largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solution company Uflex has made a dent in the tubes industry by manufacturing flexi-tubes that roll up all the advantages of multi-layered flexible laminates to perfection. The unique ABC approach de-abbreviated to Aesthetics; Barrier Properties and Counterfeit-proof is doing the trick for flexi-tubes offering immense flexibility and endless possibilities to brands helping them unleash their true potential across the globe.

Leaving the limitations faced by other lami-tube manufacturers much behind, Uflex flexi-tubes have been offering plethora of aesthetical benefits to brands like 360 degree printing; utilization of the entire tube torso for branding from shoulder to crimp; high definition graphics; imparting metallic effects using advanced registered printing; registered lamination; superior surface finish using matte and gloss effects and electron beam (EBM) coating for ultra-high gloss among several others.

What further makes Uflex’s flexi-tubes truly unique is its ability to offer customised barrier properties as required by the product being packed. Most of the laminated tubes world-over with a one size fits all approach have a typical 3 tier-structure comprising Polyethylene/ Aluminium Foil/ Polyethylene which does not give much customization in terms of barrier properties. Uflex on the other hand can offer a combination of Polyester; Metallized Polyester; Holographic Metallized Polyester; Aluminium Foil; EVOH/Nylon; SiOx2 coated; AlOx coated transparent barrier substrates jointly or severally depending upon the requirement of the product being packed.

Deriving prowess from its holography business Uflex can also offer myriad anti-counterfeiting features like multiple lens; single lens; security strips among other customised brand protection features.

Catapulting the aesthetic quotient of the laminated tubes several notches above the current global median, Uflex now launches the all new OPTIKA range of Flexi-Tubes.

Explaining more about OPTIKA Transparent Flexi-Tubes, Ish Dhawan, Head, Product Development at the Tubes vertical of Uflex said, “We have adopted a special process that imparts depth to the printing and imagery prominently highlighting the main elements of the brand artwork. The inside and outside seamless printing with metallic effects coupled up with the refractive properties of the transparent Flexi-Tube creates an absolutely never seen before visual appeal at the point-of-sale (POS). For OPTIKA we use ultra-clear polyethylene as the innermost substrate that further imparts mesmerizing aesthetics to the Flexi-Tube. The optical illusion created by printing inside the tube gives distinct visual effects as the gel/liquid gets consumed over a period of time. The importance of visual stimulation for beauty and cosmetic products can never be emphasized enough and with OPTIKA we will step up the aesthetic quotient of the Flexi-Tubes manifold. In fact we are the first ones in the world to be using this specialised printing technology/ process thereby enhancing the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) for our esteemed clients who happen to be custodians of some of the top beauty and cosmetic brands. For doing this, our design & manufacturing teams work in close collaboration with merchandizers of several top-notch beauty and cosmetic brands to simulate the optical/ visual effects at the POS.”

Talking about the market potential of Flexi-Tubes, Ashwani Sharma, President & CEO, New Business Initiatives at Uflex said, “Flexi-tubes happen to be a very important value-added product of our company. With the existing tooling apparatus at our plant we can manufacture flexi-tubes ranging from 19 mm to 50 mm in diameter. Our capacity is 300 million flexi-tubes per annum with ten machines in operation currently. Given the robust demand for various types of Flexi-Tubes that we offer, we could look at expanding our manufacturing capacity by another 200 million tubes by the end of 2018. OPTIKA will be the cynosure of our exhibit at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai World Trade Centre (UAE) from 08 -10 May 2018. We will be in Hall No. 7; Booth 7-D28. I take this opportunity to cordially invite all beauty and cosmetic brands to our stall.”

Expressing delight about OPTIKA – the latest addition in the Flexi-Tube portfolio, Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director Uflex said, “I am happy to say that through immaculately designed Flexi-Tubes my engineers have been able to add tremendous value to the business of Beauty, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Hotel Toiletry Brands across the globe. The A-B-C of Flexi-Tubes starts with Uflex – a fact abundantly evinced by the ever-increasing popularity this product segment has been enjoying on the global turf. OPTIKA with its unique properties will serve as a boon for global cosmetic brands.”