Seawoods Grand Central Mall announces phase II plans

The Seawoods Grand Central (SGC) Mall plans to unveil phase-II of SGC Mall by early 2019 and has set a target to increase its footfalls to 10 lakh per month by 2020.

Under phase-II, which is being constructed above Seawoods Darave station, 30 retail stores will be added to the existing 300 stores.

Among the key attractions to be added under this new phase are the largest multiplex in Navi Mumbai and a huge family entertainment center of international standards which Navi Mumbai has never seen before. The under construction second phase will also consist of a number of well-known restaurants, cafes and other hospitality brands.

The shopping mall, which has already created 3,000 jobs for the locals of Navi Mumbai in its very first year, is confident of providing more such opportunities when its second phase becomes operational. Identifying local talent and giving them opportunity has always been a priority at SGC Mall and the mall aims to continue the same going forward.

Since its launch in 2017, SGC — India’s first and largest transit-oriented development — has become one of the country’s premier shopping, fashion and entertainment hubs for people of all age groups. The mall is gearing up with preparations to brighten the summer holidays for children and teenagers with a host of edutainment events and activities. For one such event, in its bid to unleash the super hero amongst kids, SGC has associated with The Superhero Academy. Under this fun-filled initiative, the atrium of the mall will sport a new Superhero zone and kids will be invited for participation in various activities and games for three continuous weeks.

SGC Mall is also all set to bring the ultimate gaming experience right here in Navi Mumbai as it launches Smaaash later this month. This will enhance the convenience of the game enthusiasts manifold.

On the completion of one year, Nilesh Singh, Centre Head, Seawoods Grand Central Mall said, “Seawoods Grand Central Mall was set up with a specific goal — to transform the mall experience for the people of Navi Mumbai and offer unique and world class shopping and entertainment options for all our visitors. Going forward, we will continue to raise the bar and provide our valued customers with the best of options and widest of choices across all our business segments including retail, entertainment and hospitality.”