PepsiCo launches Mirinda Joosy with locally sourced oranges

PepsiCo India has launched Mirinda Joosy, a fizzy drink containing orange fruit juice sourced from Indian farmers.

The introduction of Mirinda Joosy marks another milestone in PepsiCo India’s journey of enhancing its sourcing of fruit pulp from India. It contains orange fruit juice sourced from Indian farmers, PepsiCo India said in a statement.

The new product is a portfolio expansion of the company’s popular fruit flavoured beverage brand Mirinda, which is one of the eight brands with an annual sales of Rs 1,000 crore, it added.

“The launch of Mirinda Joosy is a reiteration of PepsiCo India’s commitment to partnering the government’s effort of catalysing the carbonated fruit drinks category to benefit Indian farmers by adding 5 per cent natural juice to carbonated beverages,” it added.

Mirinda Joosy will be available in Tamil Nadu and is priced at Rs 35 per 500ml bottle, it said.

PepsiCo India has partnered with the Maharashtra government for developing citrus ecosystem in the state.

This includes investments in a citrus facility in Nanded, as well as partnering with citrus farmers to improve their productivity through various agri interventions, the statement added.