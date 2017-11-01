Samosa Singh to expand retail presence; open 7th outlet in Bengaluru

Samosa Singh is all set to open its seventh outlet in Bengaluru on the back of their successful debut across Bengaluru. The promising start up Samosa Singh has added a new twist to the desi samosas by bringing a lot of flavour innovation while ensuring that the samosas are healthy due to their patent pending low oil absorption process.

“It is a happy moment for us to announce our collaboration with INOX, PVR and Café Coffee Day; consumers from all walks of life get to enjoy our healthy gourmet samosas across the city,” quotes CEO, Shikhar Veer Singh.

They made their mark with exciting new flavours like Chocossa, Chinese Manchurian Samosa etc. to name a few. To top it all, these Samosa have 56 per cent less fat and 45 per cent less calories than regular samosa and other snacking options like Nachos, French fries etc. With these innovative new flavours coupled with the benefits of low calories and fat, Samosa Singh has made the samosas ‘The True King of Indian Snacks’.

“Samosa Singh addresses the current gaps that exist in the Indian Samosa market. It offers convergence of varieties with regional preferences at one place in a hygienic, fresh and exciting manner, thereby creating a huge mass-appeal,” adds Co-founder, Samosa Singh, Nidhi Singh.

Fireside Ventures invested in the last fundraising round.

“We saw tremendous potential in Samosa Singh to create a large brand in the largely unorganized Indian snacks space.” says Kanwaljit Singh from Fireside Ventures.