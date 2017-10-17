Bajaj Corp re-launches Brahmi Amla Hair Oil

Bajaj Corp Ltd. re-launched its iconic 65 year old hair oil brand, Bajaj Brahmi Amla hair oil, with a new Ayurvedic formulation and premium packaging. Bajaj Brahmi Amla hair oil is India’s first commercial hair oil brand.

According to a ANI report: New Bajaj Brahmi Amla Ayurvedic Hair oil not only has all the natural benefits of Amla, but also contains extracts of Ayurvedic Brahmi leaves which reduce hairfall. It comes in an attractive new carton pack to connote premiumness.

The brand signed on popular television actress Drashti Dhami to endorse the brand, because she is a trusted role model for many Indian housewives and is also known for her style and fashion sense.

“Hairfall is most common hair problem faced by Indian women today. With the New Bajaj Brahmi Amla Ayurvedic hair oil we intend to leverage our 90 year heritage in making hair oils to provide our consumers with an effective Ayurvedic solution to their hairfall problem. The re-launch of Bajaj Brahmi Amla Ayurvedic hair oil is another step towards our mission of helping our consumers feel good, look good and get more out of life,” President-Sales and Marketing of Bajaj Corp, Sandeep Verma was quoted by ANI as saying.

“I am excited to be associated with Bajaj Brahmi Amla Ayurvedic Hair oil. Just like any other Indian woman, I also face hairfall. I trust the Ayurvedic properties of Bajaj Brahmi Amla Ayurvedic hair oil to nourish my hair and reduce my hairfall,” Drashti was quoted by ANI as saying.