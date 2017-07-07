Mother’s Recipe introduces a range of Chutneys

Mother’s Recipe, a leading FMCG brand, has introduced a range of street-styled authentic chutneys manufactured in its state-of-the-art plant in Pune under strict hygienic conditions.

These chutneys, readily available in different variants like Delhi Chutney, Bhelpuri Chutney, Red Chilli Garlic Chutney, Samosa Chutney and Tamarind Date Chutney can easily enhance the taste of everyday homemade snacks in the most honest and flavourful way.

Commenting on the new addition in their portfolio, Head of Business Development, Desai Brothers Ltd. (Food Division – Mother’s Recipe), Sanjana Desai said, “Mother’s Recipe is committed to deliver products, which satisfy palates and are appropriate for the Indian consumer. Our home style range of chutneys are result of extensive research and consumer insight which are made from the fresh ingredients to deliver authentic taste of home cooked food.”

The products are available in all hypermarkets, exclusive Mother’s Recipe outlets and local retail stores across Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Punjab and on bigbasket.com.

Mother’s Recipe products are category leaders in most of the categories and market shares vary from 25 per cent to 40 per cent. In pickles, Mother’s Recipe dominate the category and is the only National Brand available across with more than 64 variants. Other than pickles, the product range consists of Ready to Cook (RTC) Spice Mixes, Condiments, Papads, Appalams, Instant Mixes and now Chutneys.