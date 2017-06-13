Miraj Group to open 100 FMCG retail outlets in next two years

Diversified group Miraj plans to open 100 FMCG retail outlets ‘Miraj Mart’ across the country in the next two years, offering over 100 products.

The company, which has opened its first outlet in Mumbai, said it will soon have similar set ups in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Miraj Mart in Mumbai will have an offering of over 100 daily need-based products including FMCG and stationary, Miraj Mart said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, CEO, Miraj Mart, Sanjeev Joshi said, “Miraj will satisfy the felt need of the customers from all segments of society and all age groups.”

He also revealed that except two stores in Mumbai, all the remaining stores would be on a franchise model.

Miraj Group is engaged in manufacturing of packed snacks under its brand ‘Miraj’ besides its other products such as Miraj Tea, Miraj Oil Soap under its FMCG segment.

Other segments where the company has interests include real estate, stationary, PVC pipes and fittings, and tobacco.