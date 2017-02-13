Ruchi Soya Patanjali tie-up for edible oils

Ruchi Soya Industries has signed an agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for physical refining and packaging of edible oils.

According to a PTI report: Under the agreement, Ruchi Soya will process and pack the crude oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved as per their specifications.

“We have been looking at opportunities to explore optimal use of capacities for crushing, refining and packaging edible oils with various parties,” Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Industries, Dinesh Shahra was quoted by PTI as saying.

“The agreement with Patanjali Ayurved is a win-win situation. We will be able to utilise idle capacities, and work with Patanjali to enable them to supply quality refined oils to the Indian market,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Ruchi Soya currently has the largest edible oil refining capacity in India of 3.3 million metric tonnes per annum across 13 facilities.

Company’s COO Satendra Aggarwal was quoted by PTI as saying, “The agreements would cover processing and packing soya, sunflower and mustard oils at our plant in Baran, Rajasthan.”

“In the near future, the processing and packing will be extended to other locations and will include more varieties of edible oils as well. The tie-up will help us to improve capacity utilisation and enhance productivity, efficiency and profitability,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying

Ruchi Soya is the country’s leading agriculture and Food FMCG company with a turnover of US $4 billion. Its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.