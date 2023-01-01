In a rapidly changing landscape of Retail, Digital Commerce, and D2C businesses, this session aims to facilitate a constructive dialogue with industry leaders. The goal is to identify collaborative strategies for enhancing Customer-Centricity throughout the entire order-to-delivery process.
How can ecommerce companies and supply chain partners adapt to meet the evolving expectations of customers in the retail ecommerce and D2C space? What are the key customer-centric trends to consider?
Identifying opportunities for collaboration and co-innovation between supply chain companies, retail ecommerce brands, and D2C businesses.
Exploring emerging technologies and delivery solutions to optimize the last mile, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.
How can supply chain companies and retailers collaborate to adopt sustainable and environmentally responsible supply chain practices?
