Evolving Together

Collaborative Strategies for Order-to-Delivery
Journeys in Retail Ecommerce and D2C

October 20,
2023
Hotel Pullman,
Aerocity, New Delhi

About

In a rapidly changing landscape of Retail, Digital Commerce, and D2C businesses, this session aims to facilitate a constructive dialogue with industry leaders. The goal is to identify collaborative strategies for enhancing Customer-Centricity throughout the entire order-to-delivery process.

Key Highlights

Customer-Centric Supply Chains

Customer-Centric Supply Chains

How can ecommerce companies and supply chain partners adapt to meet the evolving expectations of customers in the retail ecommerce and D2C space? What are the key customer-centric trends to consider?

Collaborative Partnerships

Collaborative Partnerships

Identifying opportunities for collaboration and co-innovation between supply chain companies, retail ecommerce brands, and D2C businesses.

Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery

Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery

Exploring emerging technologies and delivery solutions to optimize the last mile, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

How can supply chain companies and retailers collaborate to adopt sustainable and environmentally responsible supply chain practices?

Thoughtleaders and Speakers

Get Amazon’s last mile delivery reliability for your own business

Amazon Shipping offers Amazon Transportation Service’s extensive logistics network and 10+ years of experience in India to you. We pick your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers, all 7 days. Small, Medium, Big- whatever the size of your business is, we have the skill to take it up!

