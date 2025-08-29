Surabhi Khosla

Editor, IMAGES Group

Surabhi Khosla is a seasoned Features Writer with two decades of experience in print and digital media. For the past 10 years, she has focused on covering the retail industry, with a deep passion for sustainability in retail. A language purist, her hobbies include reading every book she can get her hands on and doom-scrolling on Instagram. She believes that travel is life!