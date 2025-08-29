Search
Meet the team
Get to know the passionate minds driving IndiaRetailing. Our team of retail writers, business reporters, and innovative thinkers work tirelessly to bring you the best in B2B breaking news, in-depth analysis, and industry insights to keep you ahead of the curve.
Surabhi Khosla
Editor, IMAGES Group
Surabhi Khosla is a seasoned Features Writer with two decades of experience in print and digital media. For the past 10 years, she has focused on covering the retail industry, with a deep passion for sustainability in retail. A language purist, her hobbies include reading every book she can get her hands on and doom-scrolling on Instagram. She believes that travel is life!
Mannu Mathew
Assistant Editor, IndiaRetailing & IMAGES Retail magazine
With over five years of experience, Mannu Mathew specialises in business journalism, focusing on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and e-commerce brands. Outside of work, he is interested in driving, dance, the aviation industry, politics, and cars. However, he is not a fan of sports.
Anagha Ratna
Business Reporter, IMAGES Group
With over three years of experience, Anagha R Ratna is a dedicated business journalist with expertise in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and F&B retail industries. She is currently a Business Reporter at IndiaRetailing, where she covers market trends, industry developments, and in-depth analyses, bringing incisive narratives to the forefront.
Kajal Ahuja
Business Reporter, IMAGES Group
Kajal Ahuja is a Business Reporter at Images Group, specialising in the dynamic world of Fashion Retail. With over three years of experience, she has a keen eye for industry trends, which she couples with a passion for storytelling to churn out superior content.
Home
IR Prime
Event
Book Store
Trending