Mithai brand Saffron & Mishri debuts in Mumbai

The latest Saffron & Mishri outlets are located in Mahalakshmi and Powai

Bengaluru: Artisanal mithai brand Saffron & Mishri has entered Mumbai with the launch of two stores and cafes in Mahalakshmi and Powai, the company said in a press release.

Each cafe is designed with a warm, inviting ambience and art-inspired interiors which is an ode to traditional Indian crafts such as Banarasi and Kantha. The Mahalakshmi Experience Center features an interactive ‘Make Your Own Memories ’ (MYOM) counter, where people can indulge in workshops.

Another speciality of this outlet is an open walk-in kitchen concept, where customers can see the entire process of mithai-making. In addition to artisans, the brand also has food scientists on board who do quality control and keep a check on ingredients and mithai.

The brand prioritises purity, quality and ethical practices by using only the finest ingredients such as saffron, nuts, milk and other regional specialities sourced ethically from different parts of the country.

“During my travels across India, I discovered a treasure trove of mithai that carried the unique stories of our culture. I have rediscovered recipes and perfected techniques behind each mithai, for our customers to indulge in its real flavors. Furthermore, we also observed that there is a significant void in today’s mithai industry—authenticity, hygiene, and transparency in sourcing are often overlooked,” said Gunjan Shrivastava, Founder of Saffron & Mishri.

“We therefore source the finest ingredients from different parts of the country and crafted mithais at our state of the art kitchen. At Saffron & Mishri, our aim is to help people rediscover their soul with Indian Mithais,” she further added.

Apart from its offline stores, Saffron & Mishri’s products are available pan-India through its D2C website, and local delivery on Zomato, and Swiggy.