Bites n Grills targets Rs 100 cr revenue by FY30, set to open 10 new outlets in Mumbai

New Delhi: Mumbai-based QSR brand Bites n Grills is aiming to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 100 crore in FY25 as it expands its footprint across Mumbai, the company’s founder, George Kuriakose, said.Founded in December 2020 as a small takeaway outlet in Chembur, Bites n Grills transitioned into a dine-in format by 2022.

Its expansion continued with the launch of the Kurla outlet in 2023, followed by the latest Mahim outlet in 2025. The brand now plans to open 10 more outlets in Mumbai this year before expanding into other metropolitan cities. “Our goal is to solidify our presence in Mumbai first and then expand into metro markets where there’s strong demand for quality fast food,” said George. In terms of its online presence, the company sells its products on food aggregator platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, which account for 30% of its total sales. Affordable pricing and quality assurance While many gourmet QSR brands focus on high-end pricing, Bites n Grills is positioning itself in the sweet spot between affordability and quality. “There’s a gap in the market between Rs 50 and Rs 200, and that’s where I want to play. I don’t want to go below Rs 50 or above Rs 400,” George explained. The brand also ensures quality control by making its burger patties instead of sourcing from frozen brands. “When we make our patties, we not only maintain freshness but also improve our margins,” George noted. George, who previously worked across print, radio, and television, had been eyeing the food business since 2014.

“Transitioning from media to food required a lot of unlearning and relearning. The new challenges have helped me improve the brand and make it more loved by the people who visit us,” he shared. Franchise expansion and digital growth Bites n Grills is leveraging a mix of company-owned- company-operated (COCO) and franchise-owned models to scale. While George sees company-owned outlets as more profitable, he believes franchising is essential for rapid expansion.“I wanted to get the standard operating procedures (SOPs) right before expanding via franchise. Now, I am ready, and my focus this year is on scaling through the franchise model,” he said. Alongside physical expansion, the brand is strengthening its digital presence by investing in food delivery platforms and cloud kitchens. “We do a lot of social media marketing, SEO, and local marketing, including radio promotions,” George added. Long-term vision Although international expansion is not on the immediate roadmap, George has a clear five-year plan, with a target of reaching Rs 100 crore in revenue. “Market trends change every two years, but my current goal is to establish a strong foundation before looking at new categories or geographies,” he said. At present, the brand is focused on perfecting its core offerings—burgers, pizzas, and pasta—before diversifying. “For the next two years, I am not launching new products. I want to get the cycle right and expand the market before making any additions,” George emphasised.

While Bites n Grills is currently bootstrapped, fundraising is on the horizon. “I am not in talks with investors yet, but once we hit 10 outlets, I want to approach fund houses from a position of strength,” he said.“We are excited about what’s ahead. This is just the beginning, and we have big plans to make Bites n Grills a go-to brand for food lovers across India,” concluded George.