Korean beauty brand Innisfree now available on Zepto

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Innisfree will make its range of products, including serums, face masks, sunscreens, and makeup, available on Zepto

Bengaluru: South Korean beauty brand Innisfree has strengthened its quick-commerce footprint in India by debuting on Zepto, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“At Innisfree, we are all about empowering our customers to take control of their beauty routines. With Zepto, we are taking that empowerment to the next level by giving them the freedom to shop with us whenever, wherever they want,” said Paul Lee, Country Head of Amore Pacific, parent company of Innisfree.

Founded in 2000, Innisfree offers a range of products including serums, face masks, sunscreens, and makeup. The brand made its entry into the Indian market in 2013.

the retailer had forayed into the quick commerce space in January this year by partnering with Blinkit to offer a 10-minute delivery service.

“The future of commerce is quick, and we are excited to partner with pioneering platforms to lead the charge. We are all set to deliver fast, seamless and quality experiences for our supportive consumers and help them make the most of their precious time,” said Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing at Innisfree India.

