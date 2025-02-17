Bajaj Consumer acquires Vishal Personal Care

The acquisition, approved during BCCL’s board meeting on February 14, 2025, aligns with the company’s vision to broaden its reach across India.

New Delhi: Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (BCCL), a leading player in India’s consumer care industry, has announced the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., the company behind Banjara’s, a skincare brand. This move reinforces BCCL’s commitment to expanding its presence in the fast-growing natural and Ayurvedic personal care market.

The acquisition, approved during BCCL’s board meeting on February 14, 2025, aligns with the company’s vision to broaden its reach across India, particularly in South Indian markets, where Banjara enjoys strong brand equity. BCCL, which owns the flagship Bajaj Almond Drops brand, will integrate Banjara’s into its portfolio, strengthening its leadership in personal care.

Under the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100% stake in Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. in a phased manner:

Phase 1: Initial acquisition of 49% stake

Phase 2: Acquisition of the remaining 51% stake

Transaction Value: Rs 120 crore

Enterprise Value: Rs 108.3 crore

Founded in 1991 in Hyderabad, Banjara’s has built a reputation for high-quality, natural, and effective hair and skincare products. Its diverse product range includes facial kits, herbal powders, aloe vera gels, shampoos, and hair care powders.

The brand has a strong retail footprint, with over 70,000 outlets across South India, spanning cosmetic stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and grocery chains.

BCCL will leverage Banjara’s extensive distribution network to expand its presence in South Indian markets.

BCCL plans to introduce Banjara’s products in Hindi-speaking markets, effectively doubling its reach across key regions.

Both Banjara’s and Bajaj Consumer Care share a heritage rooted in Indian traditions and natural ingredients, reinforcing consumer trust and brand credibility.

Banjara has achieved a four-year CAGR of 14 per cent, with annual revenue exceeding INR 50 crore.

The company maintains high single-digit EBITDA margins and operates debt-free with positive cash flow.

Growth in Modern Trade and International Markets

Bajaj Consumer Care will scale Banjara’s presence in modern trade and export markets, capitalizing on the growing demand for natural personal care solutions.

“The acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. is a strategic step in strengthening Bajaj Consumer Care’s footprint in the five southern markets. The addition of Banjara’s to our portfolio enhances our ability to serve evolving consumer needs across India while complementing our product range for further expansion,” said Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director of Bajaj Consumer Care.

This acquisition reinforces BCCL’s commitment to quality, innovation, and growth, further solidifying its leadership in India’s personal care market.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. (BCCL) is a leading FMCG company under the $2.5 billion Bajaj Group, led by Chairman Kushagra Bajaj. With interests in sugar, ethanol, power, and consumer care, BCCL specializes in personal care products, including the iconic Bajaj Almond Drops. The company continues to expand its footprint across domestic and global markets with innovative, consumer-centric offerings.

Founded in 1991, Banjara’s is a well-known natural and Ayurvedic personal care brand offering a wide range of herbal hair and skincare solutions. With a strong consumer base and multi-channel presence, Banjara’s has been a pioneer in affordable and effective beauty solutions for over three decades.