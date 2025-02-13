Quick Commerce & AI: The Future of Fashion Retail is Here

In a session powered by GreenHonchos, industry leaders came together to discuss ‘Digital Transformation in Fashion Retail: From Runway to Omnichannel Excellence’…

New Delhi: Fashion is no longer just about style—it’s about speed, personalisation, and seamless experiences. The rise of quick commerce (Q-commerce) is reshaping how consumers shop, making instant gratification a reality even in fashion. Meanwhile, AI-powered hyper-personalisation is turning every customer interaction into a tailored experience. From real-time inventory management to AI-driven styling assistants, the fashion retail landscape is undergoing a radical digital transformation.

These groundbreaking shifts took centre stage at the India Fashion Forum 2025, where industry leaders came together for the panel discussion ‘Digital Transformation in Fashion Retail: From Runway to Omnichannel Excellence’.

Moderated by Navin Joshua, Founder & Director of GreenHonchos, the session featured insights from:

Ketan Chunchanur (Head – Modern Trade & E-commerce, Modenik Lifestyle) ;

; Nirdosh Chouhan (CPTO, Agilitas Sports);

Zahid Ansari (VP – IT, Forever New Clothing)

The panellists discussed how the fashion industry is adapting to the digital era—embracing AI, tackling logistical challenges, and reimagining omnichannel retail to meet ever-evolving consumer expectations. Here’s a closer look at the key insights from the discussion.

Fashion at the Speed of Q-Commerce

Traditionally, quick commerce has been associated with groceries and everyday essentials, but it’s now making waves in fashion. The idea that customers can get their favourite fashion pieces delivered within hours is transforming how brands operate.

“Speed is no longer a differentiator; it’s the new normal,” said Chouhan of Agilitas Sports, emphasising how consumer expectations have shifted. To stay ahead, brands are investing in micro-fulfillment centers and AI-powered demand forecasting to deliver products faster than ever.

However, not all fashion categories fit into the Q-commerce model. Ketan Chunchanur of Modenik Lifestyle explained that while essentials like innerwear and athleisure benefit from fast delivery, premium fashion still thrives on experience rather than speed.

“There is a fundamental difference between a customer who needs a last-minute T-shirt and one looking for an exclusive designer piece. The key is understanding which segments can be serviced efficiently with quick commerce,” Chunchanur noted.

To make Q-commerce viable in fashion, brands are working on optimising inventory distribution. Real-time tracking, AI-powered demand prediction, and efficient last-mile logistics are enabling brands to reduce delivery times while maintaining profitability.

AI & the Rise of Hyper-Personalisation

If Q-commerce is transforming when customers receive products, AI is redefining what they buy. With AI-driven recommendations, virtual styling assistants, and predictive shopping experiences, personalisation in fashion retail has reached a whole new level.

“Consumers expect brands to understand them—what they like, when they shop, and even what they might need next,” said Zahid Ansari of Forever New Clothing.

Gone are the days when personalisation meant merely addressing a customer by their first name in an email. Today, AI-driven systems analyse browsing patterns, past purchases, and even social media activity to curate individualised shopping experiences.

For example, Forever New Clothing uses AI-powered chatbots and recommendation engines to suggest outfits based on a customer’s previous choices and current fashion trends. Similarly, many retailers are leveraging virtual try-on technology and 3D avatars to let customers see how a garment will fit them before making a purchase.

Another innovation gaining traction is AI-driven dynamic pricing, where prices adjust in real-time based on demand, stock availability, and customer preferences. Retailers are using this technique to maximise sales while maintaining healthy margins.

“The future of fashion retail will be deeply intertwined with AI. The more we understand our customers, the better we can serve them,” Ansari added.

The Omnichannel Challenge: Breaking Down Silos

While e-commerce continues to grow, brick-and-mortar stores remain crucial to fashion retail. However, the real challenge is integrating these channels seamlessly.

“A single view of inventory and customer data is essential,” noted Zahid Ansari.

Consumers today expect a unified shopping experience—whether they’re browsing online, purchasing in-store, or returning via a different channel. However, many brands still struggle with fragmented inventory management and disconnected customer data.

To address this, fashion retailers are investing in:

Unified Commerce Platforms: These integrate all sales channels, allowing customers to check stock availability in real time.

These integrate all sales channels, allowing customers to check stock availability in real time. Click-and-Collect Services: Customers can order online and pick up their products in-store, blending digital and physical shopping.

Customers can order online and pick up their products in-store, blending digital and physical shopping. Endless Aisle Solutions: If an item isn’t available in-store, sales associates can order it online for home delivery, preventing lost sales.

Agilitas Sports has been a strong advocate of omnichannel excellence. Chouhan shared how the brand optimised its supply chain to enable real-time inventory visibility across its physical stores and online platforms.

“We ensure that whether a customer shops on our website, visits a store, or uses a mobile app, they experience the same level of service and product availability,” he explained.

Revolutionising Supply Chain & Logistics

Fast deliveries, AI-driven personalisation, and omnichannel shopping wouldn’t be possible without a strong supply chain. Fashion brands are now focusing on:

Smart Warehouses & Automation: Robotics and AI-powered fulfilment centres speed up sorting and packing.

Robotics and AI-powered fulfilment centres speed up sorting and packing. Last-Mile Delivery Innovations: Micro-fulfillment centres and drone deliveries are being explored to cut down delivery times.

Micro-fulfillment centres and drone deliveries are being explored to cut down delivery times. Sustainable Logistics: BBrandsare looking at reducing their carbon footprint with electric delivery vehicles and recyclable packaging.

“The key to digital transformation isn’t just about what the customer sees; it’s about what happens behind the scenes,” Chunchanur emphasised.

What Lies Ahead

The panellists agreed that the future of fashion retail will be driven by:

Instant fulfilment through quick commerce

AI-powered customer experiences and personalisation

Seamless omnichannel strategies

Smart logistics and real-time inventory tracking

As the industry moves forward, brands that embrace agility, digital innovation, and customer-first strategies will set the benchmark for success.

The India Fashion Forum 2025 panel made one thing clear—fashion retail isn’t just evolving, it’s accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Brands that can balance speed with experience, technology with personalisation, and innovation with practicality will lead the future of fashion.