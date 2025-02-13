Arvind Fashions names Rohith Kumar as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

His career includes companies like Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd, where he served as Chief People Officer, Landmark Group – SPAR India

New Delhi: Arvind Fashions has appointed Rohith Kumar as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), a strategic move aimed at strengthening HR leadership and driving organizational growth.

With over a decade of experience in HR leadership, Rohith has a strong background in the retail industry. His expertise spans management, career development, organizational growth, and talent acquisition.

His career includes companies like Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd, where he served as Chief People Officer, Landmark Group – SPAR India (Max Hypermarket India Pvt Limited) where he was Head of Human Resources for three ye, ars, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd where he was Head Retail HR for 10 years.

Rohith completed his Bachelor of Business Management (BBM (CA)), Business Administration and Management from VLB Janakiammal College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore. Post that, he pursued a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) focused on Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration, General from Alliance Business School, Bangalore.

The company reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.08 crore for the December quarter FY24, helped by gains from sales of Sephora business.