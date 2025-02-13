Amazon kicks off Q-commerce service in select areas of Bengaluru

The company plans to extend the service to more areas in the coming weeks

Bengaluru: Amazon India has begun testing its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in select Bengaluru neighborhoods as competition in the quick commerce space intensifies, according to media reports. As of now, Amazon’s quick delivery service mainly caters to groceries and daily essentials.

Previously rumored to be called Tez, the quick commerce initiative will onboard brands in beauty, home, and kitchen categories in the near future as part of its expansion strategy.

Amazon already provides grocery and fresh produce through Amazon Fresh, which guarantees delivery within two hours.

Several e-commerce firms, including Nykaa, Myntra, and Flipkart, have recently ventured into the quick commerce sector.

Flipkart introduced its rapid delivery service, Flipkart Minutes, in August last year to counter the expansion of established quick commerce players into non-grocery categories. Myntra began testing its quick commerce service, M-Now, in select Bengaluru locations in November, while Nykaa initiated a pilot for 10-minute deliveries in Mumbai in October.

The quick commerce industry in India is projected to reach a market size of $3.49 billion by 2025 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.5%, reaching $4.35 billion by 2030, according to data analytics platform Mordor Intelligence.