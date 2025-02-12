Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

VFI Group launches Beyond Sleep, India’s largest luxury mattress & furniture store

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
62
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spread across over 5,000 sq. ft., the newly launched store is located at DLF City Centre Mall, MG Road

Bengaluru: Premium sleep solutions manufacturer VFI Group has launched India’s largest luxury mattress and furniture store, Beyond Sleep in Gurgaon, the company said in a press release.

Spread across over 5,000 sq. ft., the newly launched store is located at DLF City Centre Mall, MG Road. With dedicated experience zones, customers can physically test, compare, and customise their selections. 

“Our vision is to make Beyond Sleep a household name, and we are starting strong with plans to open 100 stores across India this year and aim to become a Rs 1000 crore brand in the next three years. We are excited about what is ahead and cannot wait to help people sleep better.” said Satish Kumar Malhotra, Director – Sales & Marketing, VFI Group.

Beyond Sleep offers curated selection of global and homegrown brands including Serta, Simmons Beautyrest, Organa, and Springfit. The outlet also features a section called The Pillow Bar, which allows shoppers to find pillows based on sleep preferences and posture.

 VFI Group is a mattress manufacturer that designs, manufactures, and sells mattresses and sleep accessories. Headquartered in Delhi, the company has manufacturing facilities in India, Thailand, and the USA.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

Honasa Consumer Q3 marginally rose to Rs 26.02 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.9 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscalNew Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In