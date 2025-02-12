VFI Group launches Beyond Sleep, India’s largest luxury mattress & furniture store

Spread across over 5,000 sq. ft., the newly launched store is located at DLF City Centre Mall, MG Road

Bengaluru: Premium sleep solutions manufacturer VFI Group has launched India’s largest luxury mattress and furniture store, Beyond Sleep in Gurgaon, the company said in a press release.

Spread across over 5,000 sq. ft., the newly launched store is located at DLF City Centre Mall, MG Road. With dedicated experience zones, customers can physically test, compare, and customise their selections.

“Our vision is to make Beyond Sleep a household name, and we are starting strong with plans to open 100 stores across India this year and aim to become a Rs 1000 crore brand in the next three years. We are excited about what is ahead and cannot wait to help people sleep better.” said Satish Kumar Malhotra, Director – Sales & Marketing, VFI Group.

Beyond Sleep offers curated selection of global and homegrown brands including Serta, Simmons Beautyrest, Organa, and Springfit. The outlet also features a section called The Pillow Bar, which allows shoppers to find pillows based on sleep preferences and posture.

VFI Group is a mattress manufacturer that designs, manufactures, and sells mattresses and sleep accessories. Headquartered in Delhi, the company has manufacturing facilities in India, Thailand, and the USA.