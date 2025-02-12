The business of love: How brands are cashing in on V-Day 2025

Brands across various sectors are forecasting sales growth ranging from 10% to 250% during this year’s Valentine’s Week

Bengaluru: This Valentine’s Day, as love fills the air, retailers have even more reason to celebrate. Brands are anticipating a surge in consumer spending, with many surpassing their sales projections and rolling out enticing promotions.

Culturally assimilated from the West, what was once a one-day celebration in India has evolved into a week-long affair, with Valentine’s festivities now spanning seven days—starting with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, culminating in Valentine’s Day, which has further fueled consumer spending.

In 2024, V-Day sales in India reached an estimated Rs 25,000 crore (approximately $3 billion), as per a report by online gifting platform Winni.

As in previous years, brands across diverse sectors such as fashion, lifestyle, beauty, wellness, food, beverages, and gifting are forecasting sales growth between 10% and 250% in 2025.

So, how are they gearing up for V-Day 2025? IndiaRetailing spoke to industry experts about strategies and expectations…

What’s new from brands

In 2025, online sales are expected to grow by 40% with marketplaces offering exclusive V-Day discounts and promotions, as per the report by Winni.

Amazon Bazaar, the new storefront on Amazon.in, is offering deals on fashion, home decor, kitchen products, and phone accessories in its specially curated Pyaar Bazaar section, starting at Rs 99. Meanwhile, Myntra launched its Fashion Carnival Sale just in time of V-Day, running from 6-12 February, with discounts ranging from 50% to 80% off.

Omnichannel beauty and lifestyle platform Nykaa has kicked off its Pink Love Sale, with up to 60% off on makeup, skincare, hair care and fragrances, featuring Bollywood actress Sharvari as the face of the campaign.

Rather than solely depending on discounts, brands are finding a balance between value and premium appeal by offering exclusive collections and curated bundle deals.

Online luxury streetwear and accessories retailer Culture Circle is offering up to 70% off on select items, including Rhode limited edition lip cases, Stanley’s Valentine’s cups and tumblers, and matching sneaker sets from Nike and Adidas for couples.

“Every purchase during the sale comes with special couple-focused bundled deals and premium gift packaging. To make luxury gifting more accessible, we have introduced flexible EMI options with 0% interest on premium purchases,” said Devansh Jain Nawal, CEO of Culture Circle.

Menswear and accessories brands are also ramping up efforts to attract shoppers. The Bear House, a premium menswear label, is offering everything at a flat Rs 999, while Peter England is providing a 50% discount, and BESTSELLER’s Jack & Jones is offering up to 60% off.

“We are prioritising smart pricing and bundled deals to enhance the shopping experience. Our approach balances affordability with premium appeal, encouraging multiple-piece purchases,” says Tanvi Somaiya, Founder of The Bear House.

Campaigns & collaborations

Many are launching special collections, and personalised options to appeal to couples, friends and singles alike. Collaborations with celebrities, digital creators and other brands help amplify reach, while interactive online and offline campaigns, such as contests create deeper brand engagement.

Coffeehouse chain Tim Hortons India partnered with Biscoff for the second consecutive year with an array of limited-time menu.

“After last year’s overwhelming response, we’re thrilled to bring back this popular collaboration with Biscoff for a second consecutive year,” said Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India. “Our customers loved the fusion of Tim Hortons’ signature beverages with the flavour of Biscoff, and we are excited to offer even more indulgent treats this season.”

Department store chain Shoppers Stop introduced its V-Day campaign titled ‘Gifts of Love’ in collaboration with American clothing company GUESS as its gifting partner.

“Whether it is for a partner, a close friend, or family, our ‘Gifts of Love’ campaign ensures customers can find the perfect way to express their love with thoughtfulness and meaning,” said Kavindra Mishra, Managing Director, and CEO of Shoppers Stop.

Crocs unveiled a V-Day campaign featuring Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff and social media personality Orhan Awatramani (Orry), showcasing a video that takes a lighthearted look at modern relationships, using humor and quirky storytelling.

Neighbourhood café chain SOCIAL is hosting a retro-themed celebration from 10-23 February across all outlets, reviving old-school romance with nostalgic décor and a special Nestlé KITKAT dessert menu.

Personal care brand Bath & Body Works teamed up with candy brand, Sweethearts, to drop a Valentine’s Day collection featuring 20 items across fragrances, body care, décor, and accessories, including a three-wick candle.

V-Day 2025 Expectations

While each retailer may have different tactics and promotions in place, the collective expectation is that V-Day 2025 will be a fruitful season for businesses across the board driven by the influence of social media, expansion of e-commerce and quick-commerce, cultural shifts, and the growing spending power of the younger generation.

V-Day sales in India are expected to grow 15-18% in overall sales this year, potentially reaching Rs 28,500 crore (around $3.5 billion), as per the Winni report.

“Valentine’s Day has always been an important occasion for the jewellery industry, and 2025 is no exception,” says Pawan Gupta, Founder of PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta. “We anticipate a 10-15% increase in sales compared to last year, driven by rising consumer spending and a preference for fine jewellery particularly diamond, ruby, and emerald pieces.”

Skincare brand Fixderma is projecting at least two-fold growth this year compared to last year, according to its Chairman, Anurag Mehrotra.

Meanwhile, beauty brand Mattlook Cosmetics aims for a 25-30% increase in sales this season, expecting stronger engagement across both online and offline channels, as stated by CEO and Co-Founder Yashu Jain.

Culture Circle is targeting a 250% increase in sales compared to 2024, while The Bear House is targeting a remarkable 1100% sales growth compared to regular periods.

Mumbai-based QSR chain Café Out of the Blue is targeting a 15-20% revenue growth over last year. With the rise of experiential dining, the brand is introducing packages featuring candlelit dinners, wine pairings, and live music, according to Rahul Bajaj, Founder of Le Sutra Hospitality.