Sunil Kataria to step down as MD, Raymond Lifestyle, joins Godrej Agrovet

Until a successor is appointed, the company’s senior management team, led by Executive Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, will oversee business operations

New Delhi: Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. has announced that Sunil Kataria will be stepping down as Managing Director and Board Member to pursue personal aspirations outside the company. The Board has accepted his resignation and will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new CEO.

Sunil Kataria has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director-designate of Godrej Agrovet from May 5, 2025. According to the company, Kataria will assume the role of CEO & Managing Director for a five-year term, from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2030, subject to shareholder approval.

Until a successor is appointed, the company’s senior management team, led by Executive Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, will oversee business operations.

Kataria, who assumed the role of Managing Director in December 2024, played a key role in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and driving the company’s transformation.

“Sunil has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation. We appreciate his leadership and contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, Executive Chairman, Raymond Ltd.

Kataria joined Raymond Lifestyle in March 2022 as Chief Executive Officer – of India & International. With a proven track record in business transformation, he previously held leadership roles as Chairman of the Indian Society of Advertisers and CEO of India & SAARC at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. His expertise spans marketing management, business planning, strategy, sales, and team leadership.

Raymond Lifestyle remains committed to its strategic growth plans and will continue to drive transformation under the guidance of its leadership team.