Devyani International posts net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in Q3

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant operator Devyani International Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024 impacted by higher expenses and tax outgo.

The company, which is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands — KFC and Pizza Hut — in India, besides Costa Coffee, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Devyani International Ltd (DIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 1,294.4 crore as compared to Rs 843.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 1,294.84 crore as compared to Rs 838.06 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said, adding tax expenses were also higher at Rs 16.17 crore as against Rs 4.61 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, DIL non-executive Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said the company’s consolidated revenue grew 53.5 per cent year-on-year and has “also seen slightly better margin performance because of better SSSG (same-store sales growth) and certain fresh cost optimisation measures”.

He also said DIL has successfully met its store expansion guidance, crossing the milestone of 2,000 stores in the recent quarter, across all brands and geographies – ahead of the original target.