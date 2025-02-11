Register Now
California Burrito aims to triple its store count to 300 by 2030

As part of its growth trajectory, the brand is set to launch its 100th store in Bengaluru, on 15 February

Bengaluru: Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant chain California Burrito is targeting to triple its store count to 300 locations by 2030, the company said in a press release on Monday.

As part of its growth trajectory, the brand is set to launch its 100th store in Bengaluru at Miraya Rose, Whitefield, on 15 February. 

“With 100 stores successfully operating across North and South India, the brand has played a key role in establishing Mexican food as a mainstream category,” said Bert Mueller, Co-founder of California Burrito. “We continue to work on new projects to innovate and improve our food, bringing customers real, authentic Mexican flavors. While some of these projects will take years to achieve, we remain committed to making progress every day.”

The quick-service-restaurant (QSR) chain serves burritos, tacos, and bowls, all made in-house daily.

Founded in 2012, California Burrito started as a single-store operation in Bengaluru and has since expanded across multiple cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Now, the brand is now setting its sights on Mumbai and Pune.

