Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Amazon Pharmacy expands medicine access nationwide

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Leveraging Amazon’s nationwide logistics network, the service offers same-day delivery in 23 cities, spanning major metros and Tier 2 locations

New Delhi: Amazon Pharmacy has ensured the availability of medicines across 100% of serviceable pin codes, including remote locations such as Port Blair, Havelock (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Leh (Ladakh), Kanyakumari, and Roing (Arunachal Pradesh), the e-commerce marketplace said in a release on Tuesday.

Customers can order prescription medications, OTC drugs, medical devices, supplements, and health essentials through Amazon’s marketplace, connecting with verified sellers for a seamless and reliable shopping experience, the release added.

Leveraging Amazon’s nationwide logistics network, the service offers same-day delivery in 23 cities, spanning major metros and Tier 2 locations.

“At Amazon, we work with licensed sellers to facilitate healthcare access in India by making it more convenient for customers to shop online,” said Harsh Goyal, Director – Pharmacy, Amazon India. “Through Amazon Pharmacy, our sellers leverage a nationwide logistics network to offer thousands of prescription medications, OTC drugs, and healthcare essentials right to customers’ doorsteps—even in the remotest areas.”

To ensure safety and convenience, Amazon Pharmacy follows secure packaging, hygienic delivery practices, and regulatory compliance. Customers can also access free teleconsultations via a third-party telemedicine partner if they need assistance with prescriptions.

Amazon Pharmacy offers exclusive savings for customers, including 5% cash back for Prime customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, additional cashback based on cart value, free delivery for Prime members on orders of ₹149+ and for non-Prime members on orders of ₹299+ (₹60 delivery charge for smaller orders)

With a commitment to affordability, accessibility, and convenience, Amazon Pharmacy is reshaping the way Indians access medicines, ensuring healthcare is just a click away—no matter where they live.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Devyani International posts net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in Q3

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscalNew Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In