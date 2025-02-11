Amazon Pharmacy expands medicine access nationwide

Leveraging Amazon’s nationwide logistics network, the service offers same-day delivery in 23 cities, spanning major metros and Tier 2 locations

New Delhi: Amazon Pharmacy has ensured the availability of medicines across 100% of serviceable pin codes, including remote locations such as Port Blair, Havelock (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Leh (Ladakh), Kanyakumari, and Roing (Arunachal Pradesh), the e-commerce marketplace said in a release on Tuesday.

Customers can order prescription medications, OTC drugs, medical devices, supplements, and health essentials through Amazon’s marketplace, connecting with verified sellers for a seamless and reliable shopping experience, the release added.

“At Amazon, we work with licensed sellers to facilitate healthcare access in India by making it more convenient for customers to shop online,” said Harsh Goyal, Director – Pharmacy, Amazon India. “Through Amazon Pharmacy, our sellers leverage a nationwide logistics network to offer thousands of prescription medications, OTC drugs, and healthcare essentials right to customers’ doorsteps—even in the remotest areas.”

To ensure safety and convenience, Amazon Pharmacy follows secure packaging, hygienic delivery practices, and regulatory compliance. Customers can also access free teleconsultations via a third-party telemedicine partner if they need assistance with prescriptions.

Amazon Pharmacy offers exclusive savings for customers, including 5% cash back for Prime customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, additional cashback based on cart value, free delivery for Prime members on orders of ₹149+ and for non-Prime members on orders of ₹299+ (₹60 delivery charge for smaller orders)

With a commitment to affordability, accessibility, and convenience, Amazon Pharmacy is reshaping the way Indians access medicines, ensuring healthcare is just a click away—no matter where they live.