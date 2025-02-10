Register Now
Shobitam launches its 1st experiential retail store in Bengaluru

The event was graced by actor and Shobitam’s global brand ambassador Vidya Balan

New Delhi: Fashion brand Shobitam has officially opened its first-ever experiential retail store in India, the company said in a release on Monday.

The launch, held on February 5, 2025, marks a new milestone in the brand’s journey from a digital-first platform to a phygital (physical + digital) shopping experience, the release added.

The event was graced by actor and Shobitam’s global brand ambassador Vidya Balan.

Located in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, the store offers saree and ethnic wear lovers. With personalized styling consultations, exclusive in-store offers, and an interactive shopping environment, the brand expects the store to become a go-to destination for those who cherish authentic ethnic fashion.

“Our first experience store represents a major milestone as we transition from a successful online platform to an omni-channel presence. This expansion allows our beloved customers to fully immerse in our brand, understand our journey, and witness the craftsmanship that makes each piece unique. We welcome Bengaluru’s saree lovers and ethnic fashion enthusiasts to visit Shobitam, where every saree tells a story and embodies the timelessness of India’s textile heritage,” said Aparna Thyagarajan, co-Founder, Shobitam.

Founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika, Shobitam is committed to affordability earning multiple industry awards and over 10,000+ five-star customer reviews worldwide.

