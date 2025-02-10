Myntra launches Indiework, an in-app store for Made-in-India workwear brands

Indiework will host a selection of more than 6,000 styles from over 80 brands

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has launched Indiework, a dedicated store within the app designed to facilitate the easy discovery of Made-in-India ethnic workwear, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The platform will host a selection of 6,000 styles from over 80 brands. To cater to the rising demand of the niche segment, Myntra has recently added 20 new brands to this category.

“Made-in-India brands have been at the forefront of revolutionising women’s workwear in the country. Through Indiework, our effort is to bring their contemporary offerings to the fore and help them build salience with professionals looking for a desi twist within their workwear wardrobe,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer of Myntra.

The audience opting for this style of workwear is modern working women between the ages of 25 and 40 in metro and tier-1 cities.

Brands in the segment have witnessed significant year-on-year growth, with Ambraee growing by 70%, Autumn Lane by 180%, and Ganga Fashions by 140%. The segment features brands including Truebrowns, The Indian Ethnic Co., Suta, Jaypore, Taavi and Ambraee among others.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, that is owned by Flipkart Group, offers over 9,700 fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

The company currently services over 19,000 pin codes across India.