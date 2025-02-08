Wacoal India charts growth path: Expansion, innovation, and sustainability take centerstage

Inclusivity, sustainable fabrics will be at the forefront of Wacoal’s India plans, says COO, Pooja Merani…

New Delhi: Lingerie brand Wacoal, launched in Japan in 1946, introduced its products to Asian countries in the 1970s, in America in 1985, in Europe in 1990 and eventually opened doors of its first store in India in December 2015. With a legacy of over 75 years, the brand has garnered global recognition for its premium lingerie products that epitomize comfort, support, and style.

“In India, Wacoal aims to cater to the evolving needs of discerning women who seek high-quality, elegant, and comfortable lingerie. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of bras, panties, shapewear, and sleepwear designed to provide superior comfort, support, and style,” says Pooja Merani, COO, Wacoal India.

With a strong retail presence – both online and offline – through EBOs, LFS, MBOs, own website and major e-commerce marketplaces, Wacoal is working to expand its footprint in India, ensuring Indian women have easy access to premium lingerie.

The India Potential

The Indian lingerie market is poised for significant growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, increasing disposable incomes, and a greater focus on self-care and body positivity. This trend presents a substantial opportunity for Wacoal’s expansion in India.

“As Indian consumers increasingly demand premium, comfortable, and stylish lingerie, Wacoal’s emphasis on high-quality products aligns perfectly with this trend. The rising e-commerce penetration in India further enables Wacoal to expand its online presence, reach a broader audience, and drive sales. Key consumer trends shaping this segment include growing demand for premium and comfortable lingerie, prioritizing fit and fabric quality, and a shift towards inclusivity, catering to diverse body types. The body positivity movement is also driving demand for lingerie that empowers women to feel confident and beautiful,” Merani explains.

Wacoal’s India Strategy

Wacoal India has established a strong retail presence across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai as well as in emerging Tier 1 and 2 cities. In India Wacoal also has a robust online footprint, allowing customers to shop from the comfort of their homes. The brand’s website and e-commerce platforms offer a user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and secure payment options, making online shopping a breeze.

“We plan to invest strategically to further our growth in the Indian market by continuing to expand our retail footprint through new stores launches in key cities across India and strengthening our presence in multi-brand outlets and e-commerce platforms,” Merani says.

Product Portfolio & Pricing Strategy

Wacoal India offers a diverse range of lingerie products to cater to different needs and preferences including:

Bras: Available in various styles, such as T-shirt bras, minimizer bras, push-up bras, strapless bras, sports bras, plus-size bras, bralettes, and padded and underwired bras. The brand recently introduced a 'BASICS' collection, crafted for the modern Indian women's everyday needs with prices starting at Rs 999.

Panties: Wacoal India offers a wide range of panties in different styles such as bikini, midi, full briefs, and fabrics that can be worn as coordinates with our bras or mixed and matched. They are also available in handy multi-packs.

Shapewear: This category includes medium and high compression styles designed to provide support and shaping.

Loungewear: Loungewear comprises of comfortable and stylish options for lounging such as chemises and newly launched robes.

“Our pricing strategy differs according to our product offerings. For instance, our premium lingerie range is more expensive than the newly introduced BASICS range, which has bras starting from Rs 999,” Merani states.

Focus for the Next 5 Years

“In the next 5 years, our focus will be on expansion from the perspective of growth, category and product expansion, particularly in inclusive sizing and sustainable fabrics. We will also focus on digital transformation, customer engagement, and operational efficiency to ensure seamless operations. We also aim to increase its online-to-offline mix from 15% to 30% in the next financial year,” says Merani.

She explains that this expansion will involve utilizing omnichannel strategies to optimize inventory management across various channels. By increasing our presence through both online and physical retail outlets, Wacoal plans to reach a larger audience and cater to its lingerie needs effectively. The brand will also invest in consumer education to highlight the importance of quality, fit, and comfort.

“As India’s economy grows our focus will also be on introducing new product lines, expanding our size range, technology integration for an elevated consumer experience and developing innovative products with features like comfort, support,” Merani concludes.