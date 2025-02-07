Quest Retail announces leadership transition, Shriti Malhotra elevated to executive chairman, Rahul Shanker sppointed Group CEO

New Delhi: Beauty-focused speciality retailer Quest Retail has announced the elevation of Shriti Malhotra to Executive Chairperson and the appointment of Rahul Shanker as Group CEO, a company release said on Friday.

Shanker will oversee operations across Quest Retail’s diverse portfolio, which includes The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Avon, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Max Factor, Boddess, The Honest Tree, and several other prominent global beauty brands.

After serving as Group CEO, Shriti Malhotra steps into the role of Executive Chairman. Under her leadership, Quest Retail established itself as a key player in India’s beauty and personal care industry, expanding its brand portfolio and pioneering new retail concepts. In her new role, she will focus on long-term strategic direction, working closely with the Board of Directors to shape the company’s future growth.

“A company’s true strength lies in the passion of its people, and it has been my privilege to lead Quest Retail to where it stands today. Rahul’s depth of experience in consumer businesses and his transformational leadership make him the ideal person to drive the company’s next chapter. His appointment is crucial for enhancing our omnichannel capabilities and continuing to solidify our position in the market,” said Shriti Malhotra.

With nearly three decades of experience in India’s retail sector, Shriti has been instrumental in growing iconic brands like Benetton, Nike, and Puma. She played a pivotal role in shaping India’s beauty landscape, launching The Body Shop in India 19 years ago and driving its expansion through innovative retail strategies and customer engagement.

Shanker brings a strong track record in global consumer brands, having held leadership roles at PepsiCo, Wrigley-Mars, Philips, Avon, and Modicare. His expertise spans FMCG, personal care, and health & wellness, positioning him well to drive Quest Retail’s next phase of growth.

“I am thrilled to join Quest Retail at such an exciting time. The company has built a robust brand portfolio and a powerful omnichannel ecosystem that uniquely positions it for accelerated growth. My focus will be on scaling operations, innovating customer experiences, and identifying new opportunities to drive success. I look forward to working with our exceptional team and stakeholders to take Quest Retail to new heights,” said Rahul Shanker.

Founded in 2006, Quest Retail is one of India’s leading beauty-focused specialty retailers, bringing globally loved brands to life through multi-channel expertise, powerful storytelling, and deep community engagement. With nearly two decades of experience, Quest Retail has launched and scaled prestigious global beauty and retail brands across the dynamic Indian subcontinent.

Quest Retail continues to lead the way in omnichannel distribution, retail innovation, and sustainability, ensuring a positive impact on the environment and communities it serves. The company’s House of Beauty division specializes in premium distribution of global beauty brands, including The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Avon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics, Max Factor, Juice Beauty, Neal’s Yard Remedies, The Honest Tree, and Boddess, among others.